At least four deaths in the states of Louisiana and Mississippi, extensive but as yet unquantified damage amid widespread flooding and uncertainty over when electric power will be restored to more than a million customers is the scenario besetting the Gulf Coast region two days after Hurricane Ida blasted its way ashore.

With members of the National Guard and the Red Cross deployed across the area and the help of other states like Texas and Florida, the priority search and rescue efforts are progressing and debris is being removed.