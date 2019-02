According to political analyst Humberto Saenz, seen here in an inerview with EFE on Feb. 4, 2019, it was the low voter turnout for El Salvador's presidential election last weekend that helped Nayib Bukele win in the first round. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

According to political analyst Humberto Saenz, seen here in an inerview with EFE on Feb. 4, 2019, it was the low voter turnout for El Salvador's presidential election last weekend that helped Nayib Bukele win in the first round. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

El Salvador's presidential election last weekend was marked by a low voter turnout, which helped Nayib Bukele win in the first round, political analyst Humberto Saenz said in an interview with EFE.

Saenz, also head of the Citizen Action organization founded in 2010, said the most noteworthy detail on Sunday "was the low level of citizen participation," since only 51.8 percent of the over 5.2 million eligible voters showed up at the polls.