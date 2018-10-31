Jerusalem mayoral candidate Ofer Berkovitch (R) wife Dinah (C) as they speak with reporters after voting in a Jerusalem school, in the Jerusalem municipal elections, 30 October 2018. Berkovitch is 35 years old and considered the front runner, at least in the first round of voting, to become Jerusalem's next mayor. Behind, on the wall after entering the school, is a painting of a Rabbi Meir Ben Zion who said, 'Keep against all evil the people's peace and the state's peace. Truth and peace you should love.' EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish campaign worker carries election campaign material down the street outside a Jerusalem school where voting is taking place in the Jerusalem municipal elections, 30 October 2018. Israelis are heading to the polls on Tueday to elect their local and regional politicians into office. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

A religious Israeli man lets one of his young family members cast in a public school voting station in Jerusalem as they take part in the Jerusalem municipal elections, 30 October 2018. Israelis are heading to the polls on Tueday to elect their local and regional politicians into office. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Utra-Orthodox Jewish campaign workers put up election material down the street from a Jerusalem school where voting is taking place in the Jerusalem municipal elections, 30 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM HOLLANDER

Polling stations closed on Tuesday after the participation of just over half of the census on a day of local and regional elections in Israel as well as part of the occupied territories, which went by with relative normality, with protests in the Golan Heights and a boycott in East Jerusalem.

6.6 million Israelis and residents over 17 years were called to vote for some of the 3,400 candidates listed in this election, but only 3.6 million people - around 53 percent of the electoral census - exercised their right to vote.