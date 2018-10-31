Polling stations closed on Tuesday after the participation of just over half of the census on a day of local and regional elections in Israel as well as part of the occupied territories, which went by with relative normality, with protests in the Golan Heights and a boycott in East Jerusalem.
6.6 million Israelis and residents over 17 years were called to vote for some of the 3,400 candidates listed in this election, but only 3.6 million people - around 53 percent of the electoral census - exercised their right to vote.