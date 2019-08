Pollworkers at a polling place in Chinautla, Guatemala, on 11 August 2019, for the second round of the presidential election. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

People vote at the polling place in Chinautla, Guatemala, on 11 August 2019, in the second round of the country's presidential election. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Presidential candidate Sandra Torres of the UNE party casts her vote accompanied by her grandchild in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on 11 August 2019. EFE-EPA/Jose Ceballos

Presidential candidate Alejandro Giammattei of the Vamos party arrives to vote in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on 11 August 2019. EFE-EPA / Esteban Biba

Guatemalans turned out for the second round of the presidential election on Sunday amid skepticism and in lower numbers than marked the first-round balloting last month.

Although lines had formed at polling places for the 7 am opening of the polls, some precincts reported virtually nobody on hand to cast ballots after an hour.