(L-R) Italian Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede, Italian Labor Minister Luigi Di Maio and Italian premier Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House ahead of a confidence vote on the government's programme, in Rome, Italy, June 6 2018. Conte is set to address the Lower House for a confidence vote on his government programme later on the same day, the second of two after winning the confidence of the Senate on June 5 night. EFE-EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte (L) and Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria (R) at the Lower House ahead of a confidence vote on the government's programme, in Rome, Italy, June 6,2018. Conte is set to address the Lower House for a confidence vote on his government programme later on the same day, the second of two after winning the confidence of the Senate on June 5 night. EFE-EPA/ RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House ahead of a confidence vote on the government's programme, in Rome, Italy, June 6, 2018. Conte is set to address the Lower House for a confidence vote on his government programme later on the same day, the second of two after winning the confidence of the Senate on June 5 night. EFE-EPA/ RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

The cabinet of Italy's new prime minister-designate set its sights Wednesday on a second-round investiture vote after a successful ballot in the Senate the previous day.

Giuseppe Conte gave an hour-long investiture speech at the Italian Senate on Tuesday, winning the confidence-vote by 171 in favor, 117 against and 25 abstentions.