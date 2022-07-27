A ground staff strike of German airline group Lufthansa altered the plans of some 130,000 passengers Wednesday, affected by the cancellation of their flights at the Frankfurt and Munich airports.
Lufthansa strike leaves 130,000 passengers grounded in Frankfurt, Munich
Airplanes of Lufthansa on a tarmac during a warn strike of the ground staff of German airline Lufthansa at the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 27 July 2022. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK
Lufthansa emloyees walk during a warn strike of the ground staff of Lufthansa at the international airport in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 27 July 2022. EFE-EPA/RONALD WITTEK