Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has refused to relinquish power and call new elections despite mounting pressure from his people and the international community.
Lukashenko refuses to relinquish power despite mounting pressure
Belarusians attend a rally in support of the Belarusian opposition, against police brutality and the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK
Belarusians living in Ukraine, their supporters, and Ukrainian activists cover their faces by masks depicting Belarusian President Lukashenko during a rally in support of the Belarusian opposition and against the results of the Belarusian presidential election, near the Belarus embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/STEPAN FRANKO
Belarusian teachers attend a rally in support of the Belarusian opposition, against police brutality and the results of the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, 14 August 2020. EFE/EPA/YAUHEN YERCHAK
Employees of the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) attend a gathering to protest against police violence and demanding re-election, in Minsk, Belarus, 14 August 2020, following the country's disputed election. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Doctors provide medical treatment to people, who were reportedly tortured and beaten by the police, after being released from a detention center in Minsk, Belarus, 14 August 2020, where protesters were kept following recent protests against the presidential election results. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Bruises on the legs of a man, who was reportedly beaten by the police, after being released from a detention center in Minsk, Belarus, 14 August 2020, where protesters were kept following recent protests against the presidential election results. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
Relatives and friends greet people after being released from a detention center in Minsk, Belarus, 14 August 2020, where protesters were kept following recent protests against the presidential election results. EFE/EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH
