Leftist activists, Workers Party members and supporters gathered in the central square of Recife, Brazil, on Nov. 17, 2019, to pay tribute to former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (l) - appearing here on stage with former Workers Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad (r) - who was released from prison 8 days ago after being caught up in Operation Car Wash, a huge and ongoing corruption case. EFE-EPA/ Carlos Ezequiel Vannoni

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday harshly criticized the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, accusing him of "destroying the country" and "fomenting hatred" during a rally in northeastern Brazil, his political stronghold, nine days after being released from prison.

Lula, who after a decision by the Supreme Court recovered his freedom after 580 days behind bars, was given a thunderous ovation by the thousands of his supporters - many wearing t-shirts with his image - who had gathered starting at midday on the Our Lady of Carmo Square, the central plaza of Recife, capital of Pernambuco state, to participate in the "Lula Is Free Festival."