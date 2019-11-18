Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday harshly criticized the government of President Jair Bolsonaro, accusing him of "destroying the country" and "fomenting hatred" during a rally in northeastern Brazil, his political stronghold, nine days after being released from prison.
Lula, who after a decision by the Supreme Court recovered his freedom after 580 days behind bars, was given a thunderous ovation by the thousands of his supporters - many wearing t-shirts with his image - who had gathered starting at midday on the Our Lady of Carmo Square, the central plaza of Recife, capital of Pernambuco state, to participate in the "Lula Is Free Festival."