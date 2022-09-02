Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visits the construction site for a bridge to Paraguay in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil, on 31 August 2022. EFE/Nathalia Aguilar

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's campaign to return to Brazil's highest office continued Thursday in Amazonia, where the center-left candidate pledges to promote development without rightist incumbent Jair Bolsonaro's emphasis on mining and agri-business.

As the Oct. 2 elections draw nearer, the future of the world's largest tropical rainforest is an issue that looms large for the international community, alarmed by a surge in deforestation and wildfires under Bolsonaro, who took office in January 2019.