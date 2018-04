Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks to his supporters after leaving the metallurgical union headquarters where he was hunkered down to defy an order to start serving a prison sentence, Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, April 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010) helped lift 28 million Brazilians out of poverty and enhanced his country's image abroad, but now, almost a decade later, Lula will become the first former Brazilian president to be jailed for corruption.

Lula, who was one of the most popular leaders on the planet, said Saturday that he would comply with an order to start serving a prison sentence for a corruption conviction.