Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva participates in a match to inaugurate a new soccer field at the Florestan Fernandes school, in Guararema on Dec. 23, 2017. EFE/Sebastião Moreira

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was able to forget his legal problems for a while with singer-songwriter Chico Buarque when the pair were on hand on Sunday to inaugurate a school soccer field in the town of Guararema, in the interior of Sao Paulo state.

Artists, intellectuals, politicians and former soccer players all turned out in the town located some 90 kilometers (56 miles) from Brazil's largest city to inaugurate the Dr. Socrates Brasileiro soccer field at the Florestan Fernandes National School.