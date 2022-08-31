Supporters of Brazil's Workers Party hold banners touting former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for election, on Aug. 30, 2022, in Brasilia. EFE/Joedson Alves

Former Brazilian President and current presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday proposed "resuming" disarming the public if he wins the October election, in contrast to the weapons policy being pushed by ultrarightist President Jair Bolsonaro, who is running for reelection.

The leader of the leftist Workers Party, who is rather heavily favored to win the Oct. 2 vote, met with a group of state governors to discuss some of the main elements of his public safety platform and said that, if he is elected, he "will resume" work in accordance with the Disarmament Law.