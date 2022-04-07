Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the favorite in the upcoming presidential election, this week provoked the ultrarightist backers of President Jair Bolsonaro by defending abortion, sparking the first big controversy of the campaign.

"Poor women are dying trying to have an abortion because it's prohibited," but "the 'madame' can go to have an abortion in Paris or choose Berlin," when "the truth is that it should be a question of public health (and) to which everyone has the right," said Lula on Tuesday.