People attend the burial of Genival Inacio da Silva, known as Vava, the older brother of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The funeral took place on Jan. 30, 2019, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Fabio Luis Lula da Silva (L), son of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Jose Ferreira (R), brother of the former president, attend the funeral of Genival Inacio da Silva, known as Vava, the brother of the ex-president, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, on Jan. 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has rejected the prison leave granted to him Wednesday to meet with his family following his brother's funeral, leaders of the Workers' Party (PT) he co-founded said.

The 73-year-old Lula, who on Tuesday was denied permission to attend the burial of his older brother - Genival Inacio da Silva, known as Vava - could have met with his relatives at a military base in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo.