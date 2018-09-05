Fernando Haddad (C), former mayor of Sao Paulo and the center-left Workers' Party's vice-presidential candidate in the Oct. 7 general election, poses with a sign reading "Free Lula" during a campaign event at the Ford plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, 05 September 2018. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Brazilian political icon and former union leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva headed up a series of strikes in Sao Paulo's industrial belt starting in 1978 that lifted him to national prominence and led to his eventual rise to the presidency.

Forty years later, the man who may be the presidential candidate of the center-left Workers' Party (PT) in place of Lula (who is serving a corruption sentence and has been barred from competing by Brazil's top electoral court) is touring factories in that region to try to win over the ex-head of state's working-class supporters.