Brazilian presidential candidate Ciro Gomes participates in a campaign event at the Brazilian Academy of Science in Rio de Janeiro on Sept. 13, 2018. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Center-left presidential hopeful Ciro Gomes said here Wednesday that the man selected by jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to replace him as the Workers Party's candidate in the Oct. 7 election lacks the qualities needed to take charge of Brazil in a time of trouble.

"(Fernando) Haddad is an excellent person, a good person, I have great affection for him, great esteem and great respect, but he doesn't know Brazil, he has no experience, he doesn't have the grit needed at this difficult time," Gomes said of the former Sao Paulo mayor and federal education minister.