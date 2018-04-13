Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather on April 7, 2018, outside the Federal Police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda/File

A view of the Federal Police headquarters in the southern Brazilian city of Curitiba on April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda/File

Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva camp outside the Federal Police headquarters in the southern city of Curitiba. EPA-EFE/Hedeson Alves/File

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has become the most famous prisoner in Curitiba, a southern city that has been dubbed the country's anti-corruption capital and is hostile territory for the charismatic politician's Workers' Party (PT).

Over the past four years, dozens of prominent politicians and business leaders convicted of corruption have been brought to the Federal Police headquarters in Curitiba, which is ground zero for a far-reaching graft probe that was initially focused on a massive bribes-for-inflated-contracts scandal centered on Brazilian state oil company Petrobras.