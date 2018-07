Members of Brazil's Workers Party gather in Sao Paulo on Monday, July 9, to demand the release from jail of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Chello

Brazilian former President Dilma Rousseff (C) joins other leaders of the Workers Party at a gathering in Sao Paulo on Monday, July 9, to demand the release from jail of the party's founder, former head of state Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, EFE-EPA/Marcelo Chello

Leaders of the Workers Party (PT) said Monday that Brazilian police and judges are conspiring to keep former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva behind bars to prevent him from representing the party in this year's presidential contest.

"Lula was practically in the doorway of the Federal Police (jail) to leave and unhappily, through a plot, they stopped him leaving," the PT chair, Sen. Gleisi Hoffmann, told reporters in Sao Paulo.