The two people carrying the banner of jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva into Brazil's 2018 presidential election, Fernando Haddad (r.) and Manuela D'Avila (l.) tell a press conference on Aug. 7, 2018, that they are confident of prevailing in any scenario. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Manuela d'Avila tells a press conference on Aug. 7, 2018, that she will be the PT vice-presidential candidate whether or not jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is allowed run for reelection, or if he is replaced by Fernando Haddad. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The two people carrying the banner of jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva into Brazil's 2018 presidential election, Fernando Haddad (r.) and Manuela D'Avila (l.) tell a press conference on Aug. 7, 2018, that they are confident of prevailing in any scenario. EFE-EPA/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The two people carrying the banner of jailed former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva into Brazil's 2018 presidential election said here Tuesday that they are confident of prevailing in any scenario.

Fernando Haddad, the erstwhile Sao Paulo mayor chosen by Lula's Workers Party (PT) as its vice-presidential candidate, and Manuela d'Avila, briefly the Brazilian Communist Party standard-bearer for the 2018 vote, made their first joint public appearance since the parties announced that they would campaign in Lula's stead.