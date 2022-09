Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right), the frontrunner to recapture the presidency in October 2022, receives Bolivian head of state Luis Arce for a meeting at a hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil on 5 September 2022. EFE/ Sebastiao Moreira

Lula to expedite full Mercosur membership for Bolivia if elected, ex-FM says

Brazilian ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told Bolivia's head of state that, if elected next month, he will help expedite the Andean nation's accession to full membership in Mercosur, former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim said Monday.

Lula, the clear front-runner ahead of the Oct. 2 first round of Brazil's presidential balloting, made that pledge during a meeting earlier in the day with Bolivian leftist President Luis Arce at a Sao Paulo hotel, he added.