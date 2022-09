Presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C with back to the camera) prays with Evangelical pastors during a gathering in São Gonçalo, Brazil, on 9 September 2022. EFE/Andre Coelho

Lula tries to woo Brazilian Evangelicals away from Bolsonaro

Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva brought his campaign for a third term to this Rio de Janeiro suburb on Friday in pursuit of support from Evangelicals, who played a significant role in propelling Jair Bolsonaro to the Brazilian presidency in 2018.

Four years ago, more than 67 percent of the voters in heavily Evangelical São Gonçalo backed rightist Bolsonaro, a fierce opponent of abortion and LGBT rights who espouses "family values."