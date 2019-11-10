Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro demonstrate on Nov. 9, 2019, in Sao Paulo against a Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for the release of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who had been imprisoned in April 2018 after being convicted of corruption. EPA-EFE/ Antonio Torres

Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) speaks to supporters in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, on Nov. 9, 2019. Lula, who was convicted and sentenced to 12 years on charges of corruption and money laundering, was released on Nov. 8 following a ruling by the Supreme Court on Nov. 7. The Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that day that defendants should only be jailed after all of their appeals are exhausted. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Supporters of Brazilian former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) carry him on their shoulders in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil, on Nov. 9, 2019. Lula, who was convicted and sentenced to 12 years on charges of corruption and money laundering, was released on Nov. 8 following a ruling by the Supreme Court on Nov. 7. The Brazilian Supreme Court ruled that day that defendants should only be imprisoned after all of their appeals have been exhausted. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio da Silva warned current head of state Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, a day after he was released from prison, that his is back and ready to resume an all-out political struggle.

"They have no idea of the desire I have to fight for this country" and for its workers, Lula told thousands of people who had gathered outside the headquarters of the ABC metalworkers' union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, where the 74-year-old icon of Brazil's left first rose to prominence as a labor leader.