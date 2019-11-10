Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio da Silva warned current head of state Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday, a day after he was released from prison, that his is back and ready to resume an all-out political struggle.
"They have no idea of the desire I have to fight for this country" and for its workers, Lula told thousands of people who had gathered outside the headquarters of the ABC metalworkers' union in Sao Bernardo do Campo, where the 74-year-old icon of Brazil's left first rose to prominence as a labor leader.