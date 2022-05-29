When Banalia, a one-year-old chimpanzee, first arrived at the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Lwiro primate rehabilitation center she suffered severe malnutrition, injuries and trauma.
Lwiro, an oasis for chimpanzees in DR Congo
Mireille Midero, one of the workers at the primate rehabilitation center in Lwiro, with the chimpanzee Banalia. EFE-EPA / Pablo Moraga
Mireille Midero, one of the workers at the primate rehabilitation center in Lwiro, with the chimpanzees Mazingira (L) and Banalia (R). EFE-EPA/ Pablo Moraga
Claude-Sylvestre Libaku, one of the most veteran workers at the Lwiro Primate Rehabilitation Center, watches the chimpanzees at the sanctuary. EFE-EPA / Pablo Moraga