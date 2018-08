Residents evacuated from the path of a wildfire in southern Portugal take refuge in the town of Enxerim on Aug. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Miguel A. Lopes

Several aircraft fight the flames of the wildfire burning near Silves, Portugal, on Aug. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Miguel A. Lopes

A total of 29 lynxes were evacuated on Wednesday from the National Iberian Lynx Reproduction Center in the southern Portuguese town of Silves due to the out-of-control wildfire that is advancing in the region.

The decision was taken by Portugal's ICNF nature and forest conversation institute "as a preventive measure," according to the Environment Ministry in a statement.