A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows a shakemap of an 6.8-magnitude earthquake near Tarauaca, Acre, Brazil, Jan. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A magnitude-6.8 earthquake was registered today in the Brazilian Amazon, in an almost uninhabited region near the border with Peru, according to the Seismological Observatory of the University of Brasilia.

The earthquake occurred at 14.25 local time (19.25 GMT) in a remote area of the state of Acre at a depth of 575 kilometers, and was described as "risk-free" by the seismological institution.