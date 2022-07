A general view of an entrance of a Casino as it reopens in Macao, China, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CARMO CORREIA

A Casino worker wearing a protective mask awaits stands next to a 'closure notice' as some Casino reopens in Macao, China, 20 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CARMO CORREIA

Macao announced a week-long closure of all non-essential businesses, including its famous casinos, from Monday to contain a coronavirus outbreak on the island.

"All industries and commercial companies and venues in Macao are required to suspend operation from after the stroke of midnight on 11 July until the stroke of midnight on 18 July 2022," Macau's Government Information Bureau said in a weekend statement.