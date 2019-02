Foreign Minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Nikola Dimitrov (L) and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg give a press conference a the end of the signing ceremony of the Accession Protocol with Skopje at headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Macedonia on Wednesday signed a protocol with NATO members paving the way for its eventual accession to the Atlantic Alliance after the Balkan nation agreed to officially change its name to end a dispute with Greece.

The former Yugoslav nation is poised to officially rename itself the Republic of North Macedonia as part of an agreement struck between Skopje and Athens in which the latter agreed to withdraw its veto on Macedonia's accession to both NATO and the European Union.