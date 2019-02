Members of a honor guard hoist the NATO flag alongside the Macedonian flag in front of the government building in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), 12 February 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Workers fix the new name on the sign Republic of North Macedonia at the border crossing Bogorodica between FYR of Macedonia and Greece on 13 February 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Workers tape over the old country name on the sign board, at the border crossing Bogorodica between FYR of Macedonia and Greece on 13 February 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Macedonian officials on Wednesday symbolically installed at the main border crossing with Greece the first sign showing the new name of the country after a decades-long dispute between the neighboring nations was resolved.

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) has officially changed its name to the Republic of North Macedonia, a move that makes a distinction between the country and a region in northern Greece, also known as Macedonia.