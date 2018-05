A small group of protesters gather in front of the court in support of former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFEW/NAKE BATEV

A small group of protesters gather in front of the court in support of former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, May 23, 2018. EPA-EFEW/NAKE BATEV

Former Macedonian Prime Minister and leader of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Nikola Gruevski, leaves the court in Skopje, the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Dec. 6, 2017 (reissued May 23, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A Macedonian court on Wednesday sentenced the country's former prime minister to two years in prison for influence peddling related to his government's purchase of an armored Mercedes Benz vehicle in 2012.

Judge Dobrila Kacarska of Skopje's lower court ruled that Nikola Gruevski _ who served as Macedonia's conservative PM between 2006-16 _ along with the deputy interior minister, Gjoko Popovski, illegally influenced a public tender concerning the acquisition of an armored government car by discarding competing companies and choosing the German automaker instead.