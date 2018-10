Members of the parliament vote for the start of changing the state's constitution, as a large part of the opposition VMRO DPMNE party stay to the side of the parliamentary session in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), 19 October 2018. Two thirds (80 members of the parliament) of Macedonian parliament voted to start changing the state's constitution and constitutional changes to change the name of the country in North Macedonia according to the deal with Greece. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev addresses the media after the members of parliament voted for the start of changing the state's constitution in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), 19 October 2018. Two thirds (80 members of the parliament) of Macedonian parliament voted to start changing the state's constitution and constitutional changes to change the name of the country in North Macedonia according to the deal with Greece. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Members of Macedonian parliament vote during the parliamentary session on changing the state's constitution in Skopje, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), 19 October 2018. Two thirds (80 members of the parliament) of Macedonian parliament voted to start changing the state's constitution and constitutional changes to change the name of the country in North Macedonia according to the deal with Greece. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The Macedonian Parliament on Friday supported with a two-thirds majority the initiative of the government to initiate the constitutional reform necessary to change the country's name to North Macedonia.

After a session, whose start was repeatedly postponed, 80 parliamentarians supported the initiative of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, a Social Democrat, while 39 MPs voted against it.