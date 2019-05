People walk by the flag of North Macedonia in Skopje, North Macedonia, 03 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Presidential candidates Stevo Pendarovski from the ruling SDSM reacts during the press conference in the capital Skopje, North Macedonia, 03 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

People walk in front of the billboards of Presidential candidates Stevo Pendarovski (L) from the ruling SDSM and Gordana Siljanovska (R) from opposition VMRO DOMNE in Skopje, North Macedonia, 03 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Citizens of North Macedonia are poised to choose between electing a new president and boycotting the elections process in a second round of its presidential election.

The candidate for the ruling left-wing Social Democratic Union party Stevo Pendarovski faces off in a close contest against rival Gordana Siljanovska Davkova of the conservative VMRO-DPMNE on Sunday.