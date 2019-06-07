Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) shakes hands with his Argentinian counterpart and host Mauricio Macri (R) before a joint pres conference at the Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine President Mauricio Macri and his Brazilian counterpart and guest Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday in Buenos Aires declared themselves to be "partners" in an "alliance" with "enormous potential" in the economic sphere and on human rights, an issue that led them to harshly criticize the current situation in Venezuela.

Along with his wife Michelle and a good portion of his Cabinet, the Brazilian president began the first day of his official visit to Argentina early, a visit reciprocating the trip Macri made to Brasilia just a few days after Bolsonaro's inauguration at the beginning of this year.