Peronist Senator Miguel Angel Pichetto offers a press conference in the Argentine Senate after being chosen by President Mauricio Macri to compete as a candidate for the country's Vice President in the upcoming elections in October 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jun 11, 2019. EPA-EFE/Carmen Herranz

The Argentinian president announced Tuesday that the Peronist Miguel Angel Pichetto, leader of the largest opposition bloc in the Senate, will be his running mate in the elections in October, when he will be seeking re-election.

Mauricio Macri made the surprise announcement on Twitter on the eve of the deadline for parties to present to the electoral court their alliances for the primaries on Aug.11, in which citizens will choose the list of candidates of each coalition that is qualified to contest the Oct. 27 elections.