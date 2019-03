Argentine President Mauricio Macri (c.) arrives at the Argentine Congress on March 1, 2019, where he announced an end to impunity in his country and that, if the judiciary so requires, all citizens including the head of state and his family must give an accounting of their finances. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine President Mauricio Macri arrives at the Argentine Congress on March 1, 2019, where he announced an end to impunity in his country and that, if the judiciary so requires, all citizens including the head of state and his family must give an accounting of their finances. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine President Mauricio Macri arrives at the Argentine Congress on March 1, 2019, where he announced an end to impunity in his country and that, if the judiciary so requires, all citizens including the head of state and his family must give an accounting of their finances. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced Friday before Congress an end to impunity in his country and that, if the judiciary so requires, all citizens including the head of state and his family must give an accounting of their finances.

"Impunity is over and in that sense we're doing better than in 2015," the president said in his speech at the opening of the Legislative Assembly's ordinary sessions.