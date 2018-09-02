President Mauricio Macri's administration will be remembered for building "institutionality" and breaking the "vicious cycle" of corruption in Argentina, Justice Minister German Garavano said in an interview with EFE, adding that judges can now prosecute officials and executives involved in corruption cases after years of great "impunity."

Garavano said that the 2003-2007 administration of Nestor Kirchner and the 2007-2015 administration of his wife, Cristina Fernandez saw the "best external conditions" to "develop the country" and improve the quality of life of the more than 30 percent of the population living in poverty