Argentina's President Mauricio Macri (L) shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) prior to their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan, June 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

The president of Argentina held a brief meeting with the prime minister of Japan on Thursday, a day before the G20 summit kicks off in Osaka.

Mauricio Macri and Shinzo Abe appeared smiling before the cameras in what was their first meeting in more than six months.