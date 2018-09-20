Photo provided by the Argentine President's Office showing President Mauricio Macri (c), Buenos Aires provincial Gov. Maria Eugenia Vidal (l) and Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodriguez Larreta (r) at a capital metro event to dedicate a new bridge. EFE-EPA/Argentine President's Office/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

Argentine President Mauricio Macri acknowledged on Thursday that his government team "is not perfect" because "perfection doesn't exist," but he asserted that it's a group of people who are "honest" and who have "good intentions."

At a municipal event in Lanus along with the governor of Buenos Aires province, Maria Eugenia Vidal and the mayor of the Argentine capital, Horacio Rodriguez Larreta, the president emphasized that almost three years ago, when he came into office, the country decided on "a change that said enough of lying, of impediments, of the mafias."