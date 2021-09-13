Argentina's main opposition coalition, Juntos por el Cambio (Together for Change), led by former president Mauricio Macri, welcomed "another opportunity" after securing the most votes in the country's main electoral districts in the legislative primary elections on Sunday.
"Thank you to everyone who went to vote today and gave us a another opportunity. We know that it is a task and an obligation," the pre-candidate for national deputy for Buenos Aires city and former governor of Buenos Aires province, María Eugenia Vidal, one of the day's winners, told supporters.EFE