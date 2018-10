French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb leaves the Elysee palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, 03 August 2018. President Macron presided the last cabinet meeting before the government went on summer holidays at the Elysee Palace in Paris. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOAN VALAT

The President of France accepted the resignation of interior minister Gerard Collomb and appointed Prime Minister Edouard Philippe to provisionally take over his position.

According to media, The Elysee Palace announced on Wednesday that in the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers scheduled for Wednesday at 10.00 am (8.00 GMT), Philippe will assume the responsibilities of the Interior portfolio on an interim basis, pending the appointment of a successor.