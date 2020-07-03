French president Emmanuel Macron on Friday appointed a senior civil servant who handled the easing of the coronavirus lockdown as the country’s new prime minister following the resignation of Édouard Philippe.
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe arrives for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of Senate Gerard Larche, President of Assemblee Nationale (parliament) Richard Ferrand and President of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) Patrick Bernasconi at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 02 July 2020 EFE/EPA/IAN LANGSDON
