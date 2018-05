President of France Emmanuel Macron (L) arrives at Sydney International Airport, in Sydney, Australia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

President of France Emmanuel Macron (C) meets with Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and his wife Lucy Turnbull at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS / POOL

France's president landed in Sydney on Tuesday for an official visit to Australia, during which he is expected to discuss climate change as well as security, trade and defence issues.

Emmanuel Macron, who is making his first visit to the country as president, was met at Sydney International Airport by France's ambassador to Australia, Christophe Penot.