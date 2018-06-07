French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive at Macdonald-Cartier International Airport in Ottawa, Canada, 06 June 2018. Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting to form a united front ahead of a G7 summit in Quebec. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) is greeted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) in Ottawa, Canada 06 June 2018. Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting to form a united front ahead of a G7 summit in Quebec. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL

The French President arrived in Canada on Wednesday to meet with Canada's Prime Minister ahead of the 44th G7 Summit on Friday, which will be dominated by political and trade differences between the United States and its allies.

The meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau before the G7 Summit will help the two leaders to agree on and create a common front against the US, after its president, Donald Trump, decided to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Europe and Japan.