The French President arrived in Canada on Wednesday to meet with Canada's Prime Minister ahead of the 44th G7 Summit on Friday, which will be dominated by political and trade differences between the United States and its allies.
The meeting between Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau before the G7 Summit will help the two leaders to agree on and create a common front against the US, after its president, Donald Trump, decided to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Europe and Japan.