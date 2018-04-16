French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday defended the legitimacy of Friday's military strike on Syria by France, the US and Britain to destroy chemical weapons facilities during a live primetime TV interview, saying "it was retaliation, not an act of war."

Macron said that the military strike was necessary to "enforce international law" as well as UN Security Council provisions which in September 2013 authorized the use of force in the case of a chemical attack by Syria's Bashar al-Assad regime.