United States President Donald J. Trump (L) shares a toast with French President Emmanuel Macron (R) at the White House during a state dinner in Washington, DC, USA, 24 April 2018. EPA-EFE/CHRIS KLEPONIS / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) as US Vice president Mike Pence (C) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) look on, during Macron's address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 25 April 2018. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

French President Emmanuel Macron during an address to a joint meeting of Congress in the House chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 25 April 2018. President Macron is on a three-day visit to Washington. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

The President of France said Wednesday that he believes his US counterpart will break the 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with six world powers.

"I believe your president (Donald Trump) will get rid of this deal on his own for domestic reasons," French president Emmanuel Macron told reporters in Washington before concluding a three-day state visit to the US capital.