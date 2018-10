French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb leaves the Elysee palace following the weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, France, Aug. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday was to chair his government's weekly cabinet meeting in Paris, a day after being forced to accept the resignation of one of his main political allies, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb.

Collomb's exit comes as a further blow to the president, following resignations by both the popular Sports Minister Laura Flessel in September and Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot in August.