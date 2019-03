French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping toast each other during a state dinner at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The French president defended the values of multilateralism and warned that no one country can redefine international norms, at the end of a meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Monday.

Emmanuel Macron was hosting Xi Jinping for a two-day visit as part of the Chinese leader’s tour of Europe, during which the two oversaw the signings of several multi-billion dollar investment deals.