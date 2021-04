A person in Nice, France, watches French President Emmanuel Macron make a televised address to the nation to announce enhanced measures to fight the spread of Covid-19 on Wednesday, 31 March 2021. EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday that the "limited lockdown" already in effect in 19 of France's 96 non-overseas departments will be extended to the entire country to reduce pressure on hospitals amid a surge in new coronavirus cases.

The nationwide "reinforced slow-down," including a 7:00 pm to 6:00 am curfew, will begin on Saturday and continue through at least the end of April, he said in a televised address.