French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold hands at the start of the second day of an European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media as he arrives for the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

France will not build migrant control centers on its territory given that, unlike Greece Italy and Spain, the country was not on the front-line of the migrant crisis, the French president told reporters as he arrived for the second day of a European Council summit in Brussels Friday.

Emmanuel Macron's remarks came just hours after European Union leaders published a list of conclusions on migration policy, which included plans to allow member states to create centers where migrants would be differentiated between refugees with rights to protection and economic migrants who would be sent back to their country of origin.