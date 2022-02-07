French president Emmanuel Macron joined his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for talks in Moscow aimed at de-escalating tensions around Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meet in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 07 February 2022. EFE/EPA/KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK / POOL
French President Emmanuel Macron attends talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 07 February 2022. EFE/EPA/KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK / POOL
Journalists watch French President Emmanuel Macron talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the Kremlin press room in Moscow, Russia, 07 February2022. EFE/EPA/THIBAULT CAMUS / POOL
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends talks with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 07 February 2022. EFE/EPA/KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK / POOL
