Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) meet in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 07 February 2022. EFE/EPA/KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron attends talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 07 February 2022. EFE/EPA/KREMLIN POOL / SPUTNIK / POOL

Journalists watch French President Emmanuel Macron talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the Kremlin press room in Moscow, Russia, 07 February2022. EFE/EPA/THIBAULT CAMUS / POOL