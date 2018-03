A handout photo made available by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shows Indian prime minister Narendra Modi (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) posing for photos during the inauguration of a 100 MWp Solar Power Plant in Mirzapur nar Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, 12 March 2018. EPA-EFE/MEA

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) with French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (R) take a boat ride at the Ganga River on Assi in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, 12 March 2018. EPA-EFE/PRABHAT

Local people wave to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron (both not pictured) as they take a boat ride at the Ganga River on Assi in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRABHAT

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) with French President Emmanuel Macron (R) take a boat ride at the Ganga River on Assi in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/PRABHAT

The French president ended a three-day trip to India Monday by inaugurating a solar power plant and taking a cruise on the Ganges river with the country's prime minister.

Emmanuel Macron and Narendra Modi inaugurated a 101-megawatt solar power plant in the northern city of Mirzapur.